SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) – San Antonio Police are looking for a 3-year-old girl who disappeared Monday afternoon.

They believe Lina Sardar Khil is in grave or immediate danger.

In an Amber Alert, officials describe Lina as:

4 feet tall

55 pounds

Straight shoulder length brown hair

Brown eyes

Wearing black jacket, red dress, and black shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.