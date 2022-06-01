AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 3-month-old boy last seen in the Houston area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

On behalf of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS issued the alert for Mansa Igbokwe and the person believed to have abducted him, 41-year-old Obinna Igbokwe. The two were last seen in Spring, Texas, just north of Houston.

Mansa has long curly black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white onesie, Texas DPS said. Obinna is described as a Black man that’s 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and brown pants.

Amber Alert flyer courtesy of Texas DPS

The suspect was driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with Texas license plate KMY0702. The car also has dark tinted windows, DPS said.

Law enforcement believes Mansa is in “grave or immediate danger.” Contact the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or dial 911 if you’ve seen them.