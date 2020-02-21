Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old San Angelo girl

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for a 2-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman they believe is connected to her abduction. An Amber Alert has been issued in the case.

Audrinna Harding and the suspect, Jessica Nicole Harding, were last seen Thursday at 7 p.m. in San Angelo.

Stock photo of a 2009 Toyota Prius (San Angelo Police Department Photo)

Audrinna Harding is described as 2-feet tall, about 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple-and-white-striped t-shirt and jeans with her hair in a ponytail. Jessica Harding is about 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Jessica Harding is driving a silver 2009 Toyota Prius with Texas license plate JHX-9418.

Anyone with information should call the San Angelo police department at 325-657-4315.