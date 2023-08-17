BEAUMONT, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a 2-year-old boy from Beaumont.

The Beaumont Police Department is searching for Braylon Harris, a Black 2-year-old boy who is described as 2’11” with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen with braids in his hair. His clothing was unknown.

Braylon Harris (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Police are looking for Georgiann Randall in connection to Harris’s abduction. Randall is described as a Black, 29-year-old woman who is 5’7″ and 110 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Georgiann Randall (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Randall believed to be driving a grey SUV with an unknown license plate number. She was last seen in Beaumont.

Police believe Harris is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have information regarding this abduction, call the Beaumont Police Department at 409–880-3865.