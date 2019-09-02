Amber alert issued for 15-year-old Honduran girl last seen south of Houston

(Photo Courtesy: Texas Amber Alert Network)

PEARLAND, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued on Sunday for a 15-year-old Honduran girl who was last seen just south of Houston.

Pearland police are searching for Irene Alejandra Nunez described as:

  • 5′ 3″
  • 165 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a black hair wrap, a blue shirt with blue shorts and black slide shoes. Law enforcement officers believe she is in grave, immediate danger.

Kevin Mauricio Caceres. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Amber Alert Network)

Police are looking for Kevin Mauricio Caceres, a 37-year-old Hispanic male, in connection with her abduction. He described as being:

  • 5′ 10 “
  • 175 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and he may be driving a white 2013 Buick Enclave with TX license plate MLM7190.

The public is encouraged to call the Pearland Police Department with any information they may have.

