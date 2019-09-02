Amber alert issued for 15-year-old Honduran girl last seen south of Houston

PEARLAND, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued on Sunday for a 15-year-old Honduran girl who was last seen just south of Houston.
Pearland police are searching for Irene Alejandra Nunez described as:
- 5′ 3″
- 165 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
She was last seen wearing a black hair wrap, a blue shirt with blue shorts and black slide shoes. Law enforcement officers believe she is in grave, immediate danger.
Police are looking for Kevin Mauricio Caceres, a 37-year-old Hispanic male, in connection with her abduction. He described as being:
- 5′ 10 “
- 175 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and he may be driving a white 2013 Buick Enclave with TX license plate MLM7190.
The public is encouraged to call the Pearland Police Department with any information they may have.