SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for a 13-year-old girl believed to be abducted in San Antonio.

Texas DPS said the girl and the person accused of abducting her are in a U-Haul moving truck with Arizona license plate AE44935. Police identified the girl as Joanna Luna, who was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts with pink and purple slides.

Amber Alert flyer issued by Texas DPS

She’s described by police as Hispanic, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe she’s in “grave and immediate danger.”

The person believed to have taken her is 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660 if you see them or the moving truck.