Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old girl allegedly abducted in West Texas

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety said the missing girl was found Saturday morning.

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing two-year-old girl that authorities say was abducted in West Texas.

Authorities in Fisher County, west of Abilene, fear Victoria Aracely Alerman is in grave or immediate danger.

She is described as having dry blood from a vehicle crash and she may be wearing a diaper.

Authorities are also searching for 33-year-old Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa in connection with the abduction.

They were last seen at the intersection of county roads 309 and 311 in Rotan, Texas at 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information about the abduction should call the Fisher County Sheriff’s Office at 325 776-2273.