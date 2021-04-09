Amber Alert: Gonzales 12-year-old boy may be in ‘grave or immediate danger’

Police are looking for Sylvia Garcia in connection with the disappearance of Aaron McBeth (Gonzales Police Department Photos)

GONZALES, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was activated Friday after police say a 12-year-old boy was abducted in Gonzales, Texas, which is about 70 miles east of San Antonio.

The Gonzales Police Department says Aaron McBeth is about 4’10” and 85 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, jeans, black shoes and a dark blue baseball cap.

He was last seen in the 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales around 5 a.m. Friday.

They’re searching for Sylvia Ashley Garcia, 32, in connection with his disappearance. She’s described as 5’2″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the Amber Alert, McBeth is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”