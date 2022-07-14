Ryder Williams, just 10 days old, is at the center of an Amber Alert issued Thursday by Texas DPS. (Photo courtesy of Coffee City PD)

COFFEE City, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-day-old boy last seen Thursday in East Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert for Ryder Williams, last seen in Coffee City, Texas wearing a sky blue onesie with blue sharks on it. Authorities are also looking for Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams, who they say “failed to surrender custody as the court ordered.”

Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams are wanted after they fled with their child that was turned over to Child Protective Services. Photos courtesy of Coffee City PD.

Child Protective Services was awarded custody of the child, and the suspects fled, authorities say.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, Wolf and Williams were last seen driving a white truck. Child Protective Services said Ryder has tested positive for narcotics, and the suspects were last seen in Coffee City “on or around July 5,” CCPD said. Texas DPS said they were seen in Tyler at noon on July 11.

Wolf is described by authorities as:

31 years old

5’8″

140 pounds

Brown hair with blue eyes

Williams is described as:

36 years old

5’6″

135 pounds

Blonde hair with blue eyes

Coffee City is on the shores of Lake Palestine near Athens and Tyler in East Texas. Authorities feel the child is in “grave or immediate danger.”

If anyone has seen them or knows where they could be, contact CPS at 903-203-7709 or CCPD at 903-516-2063. You can also call 911.