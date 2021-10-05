AMBER Alert: FBI searching for 13-year-old girl, man last seen in Houston

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 13-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man who’s suspected of abducting her. She’s been missing for at least two weeks now.

The girl’s name is Leilana Graham, who is described by law enforcement as 5’3″, about 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, black shoes and carrying a clear backpack.

Police are also looking for suspect Sha Kendrick Edward Smith, 22. He’s described as a Black man who is 6’1″, weighing about 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen on Sept. 21 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in Houston, which is just south of Mount Houston community.

Smith is driving a blue 2008 GMC truck with a Texas license plate number of 28809T1, according to law enforcement.

Law enforcement believes Graham is in danger. If you have any information on this abduction, you can call the FBI at (713) 693-5000.