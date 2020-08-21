AMBER ALERT: Deputies searching for 2 girls last seen Thursday morning

SANTO, Texas (KXAN) — Palo Pinto County deputies are searching for two girls who were last seen early Thursday morning.

An AMBER Alert was issued for 11-year-old Sarah Beth Hull and 13-year-old Natalie Renea Hull around 7:48 p.m.

They were last seen around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of East Waterplant Road in Santo, Texas. That’s over an hour west of Fort Worth.

Law enforcement believe they are in grave or immediate danger.

Sarah is described as a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes, around 5 feet tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

Natalie is described as a white female with brown hair and eyes, around 5 feet tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

Their clothing is unknown.

If you have any information about their possible abduction, you can call the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 659-2085.