AUSTIN (KXAN)– An Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday for a baby believed to be abducted in West Texas.

According to DPS, 11-month-old Darla Steve was last seen in Midland. Steve has black hair and brown eyes, DPS said.

DOS said the suspect in her abduction is 29-year-old Zach Smith. He’s believed to be driving a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup with Texas license plate SDD9435.

Smith is described as a white man who’s 5-foot-6 and 167 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the missing baby or suspect should call 911.