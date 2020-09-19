AMBER Alert: Authorities searching for missing 1-month-old boy last seen in East Texas

WELLS, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement is looking for a missing infant last seen Friday morning in east Texas.

The Wells Police Department is searching for 1-month-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.

He is described as Black and 22 inches tall, weighing nine pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a diaper, according to police.

The baby was last seen at 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells, Texas. That’s a little more than two hours north of Houston near Lufkin.

Police believe Argumon is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, you can call the Wells Police Department at (903) 683-2271.