McGregor, TEXAS (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety activated an Amber Alert for two abducted teen girls from McGregor early Monday morning.

According to the Amber Alert, McGregor Police are looking for Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14.

Emiliee is described as:

White

Brown hair and brown eyes

5’1″ and 175 pounds

Aysha is described as:

White

Black hair and hazel eyes

5’2″ and 105 pounds

The two were last seen in McGregor on Wednesday, June 29.

McGregor is 17 miles southwest of Waco in McLennan County.

If you have information, please call McGregor Police at (254) 840-2855.