Amber Alert: 7-month-old child taken from North Texas home by mother

ENNIS, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy taken from a home in Ennis, Texas on Thursday morning, according to the Ennis Police Department.

Police believe Miguel David Lee Ramirez is in “grave or immediate danger.” He’s described by police as 26” tall and 25 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes, wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Photo of Faith Reed (Texas Amber Alert Network)

Police are looking for 20-year-old Faith Reid, Ramirez’s mother, in connection with the abduction. Reid is described by police as 5’2″, 115 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Reid and an unknown man entered a home in the 900 block of Shawnee in Ennis without consent. Reid and the man took Ramirez from the home. The 7-month-old’s dad followed the pair out of the house and began to fight with the man. During the altercation, the man pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the child’s father, police say.

Reid and the man left with the child, driving away in a white Ford F-150 extended cab with an unknown license plate, police say.

If you have any information on this abduction, call the Ennis Police Department at (972) 875-4462.