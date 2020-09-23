AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old girl missing, last seen in Dallas early Wednesday morning

3-year-old Chasity Collins

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl last seen Wednesday morning.

Authorities are looking for Chasity Collins, who was last seen at 2400 W. Ledbetter Dr. in Dallas around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. She was wearing a short sleeve shirt, gray tights and no shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Collins is a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair. She’s 3 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds, DPS says.

The suspect car authorities are looking for is a white 2009 Lincoln MKZ with Texas license plates JJT5997. DPS says the passenger side wheels are black, and the driver’s side wheels are factory silver.

KXAS in Dallas reports the car was stolen from a convenience store after the driver left it unattended and running in the parking lot with the child inside.

If you have seen the girl or the car, call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4065.