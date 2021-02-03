AMBER Alert: 2-year-old boy abducted from North Texas town, believed to be in danger

CELINA, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old boy Wednesday morning last seen in North Texas. They believe the child is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Authorities are looking for Levy Pugh and the suspect in connection with his abduction, 42-year-old Isaac Pugh. Levy has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a diaper, authorities say.

Isaac is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 212 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he’s driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup with Texas license plate number MDT1625.

They were last seen at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday on Hillside Drive in Celina, Texas. Celina is north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

If you see either person or the suspect’s vehicle, call the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.