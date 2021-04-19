Amber Alert: 2 North Texas teens abducted, believed to be in grave danger

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two North Texas teenage girls who are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” by law enforcement.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two North Texas teenagers last seen southeast of Dallas early Sunday morning.

Police from Seagoville, a city southeast of Dallas on State Highway 175, believe Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17, are in “grave or immediate danger” after their abduction. The alert, issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, does not include suspect information.

Betancourt is described by police as:

Hispanic girl

5’2″

110 pounds

Brown eyes with black hair

Last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings

Nelson is described by police as:

White girl

5’9″

130 pounds

Green eyes and brown hair

Last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts

If you have seen either girl, call the Seagoville Police Department at 972-287-6815.