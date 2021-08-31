Amber Alert: 2 kids abducted in East Texas, considered to be in grave danger

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in East Texas are looking for two kids and the man who they believe is responsible for their abduction Tuesday.

An Amber Alert was issued for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells III by the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32, is suspected in their abduction.

The kids are described by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office as:

Ashlynn Wells White, 10-year-old girl 5’2″ 109 pounds Blonde hair Blue eyes Last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts, gray/pink Nike shoes She has dimples, a scar on her right ring finger and black birthmark on her left thigh



Desmond Wells III White, 11-year-old boy 5’5″ 154 pounds Blonde hair Brown eyes Last seen wearing a blue/black T-shirt, gray shorts, Wolverine hiking boots Has a scar on his left shin



Amber Alert flyer from Texas DPS

Schmidt is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with Texas license plates BNX6155. He was last seen in Rusk, Texas, which is northeast of Nagodoches.

Authorities consider the kids to be in “grave or immediate danger.” Anyone who knows anything about the abduction should call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.