Amazon hires over 4,600 Texans during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amazon is hiring more workers to meet the publics’ demand for products during the coronavirus pandemic — and many of the company’s new employees were impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19.

In total, Amazon has hired 80,000 workers across the country over the last several weeks as more Americans are relying on delivery during social distancing and stay-at-home protocols. More than 4,600 of the company’s new workers hail from Texas, the company reports.

Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 workers during the country’s battle with the coronavirus, according to a release.

The new hires in Texas fill a range of roles, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the COVID-19 demand surge.

Interested workers can apply on this website. Amazon is offering COVID-19 accomodations including virtual new hire orientation sessions and providing training and information through online sessions.

Minimum pay starts at $17 per hour through the end of April, which is an increase of $2 per hour since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and comes with company benefits on day one, for full-time and some part-time positions.