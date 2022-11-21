COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Nov. 18, 2022 marks the 23rd anniversary of the tragic Aggie Bonfire collapse at Texas A&M University.

The Aggie Family hosted a Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony at 2:42 a.m. Friday at the Bonfire Memorial. In addition, the City of College Station placed twelve candles at the Bonfire Memorial Lights at Brison Park.

(Courtesy: Texas A&M University)

(Courtesy: Texas A&M University)

(Courtesy: Texas A&M University)

(Courtesy: City of College Station)

On Nov. 18, 1999, twelve Texas A&M students were killed and 27 were injured while constructing the school’s annual bonfire before their game with the Texas Longhorns. The victims in the collapse were Miranda Adams, Christopher Breen, Michael Ebanks, Jeremy Frampton, Jamie Hand, Christopher Heard, Timothy Kerlee, Lucas Kimmel, Bryan McClain, Chad Powell, Jerry Self and Nathan West.

“It was a tremendous tragedy that happened to this family and everyone involved,” said A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher in 2019, during the 20th anniversary. “You know, the great traditions and history of A&M, it’s amazing. This morning there were over 1,000 people at the Bonfire Memorial, which is a tremendous tribute and typical of the A&M family, remembering all the people that passed in that. Condolences to their families.”

A documentary about the bonfire collapse, The 13th Man, came to select Premiere Cinemas theaters in 2019 – including Waco, Temple and Bryan. The man who many thought would be the 13th victim of the tragedy, John Comstock, is the focus of this film.