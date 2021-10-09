Allen West, candidate for Texas governor, receiving COVID-19 treatment

Allen West, GOP gubernatorial candidate, announced Saturday he was receiving antibody therapy treatment after he said X-rays show COVID pneumonia. His wife, Dr. Angela West, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. (Allen West/Facebook)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican candidate for governor, Allen West, says x-rays are showing he has “COVID pneumonia” after his wife was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. West says his wife has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 but he has not.

According to a Facebook post on West’s page, the couple have both been treated with monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.

“I want to thank all of you for your prayers,” says the latest post on West’s page. “There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95,” continues the post. “My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

A post from earlier in the day says West was “experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches” and “out of concern for public health” his in person events are suspended.

The post also says he took Ivermectin, which the FDA the American Medical Association have called for an immediate end to, and hydroxychloroquine. The FDA has cautioned against using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or clinical trial due to the risk of heart problems.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasites in animals, and sometimes humans, but it’s not an anti-viral and more importantly, it’s not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 treatment. It can be taken topically or orally if prescribed by a doctor for its intended use, otherwise, potential side effects can be severe, including neurologic disorders, seizures, coma and even death.

Medical experts and the CDC say there’s no data showing benefits of taking Ivermectin for COVID-19.

The post on West’s page goes on to say his wife, Angela, received the COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot in the past, however West has not received his COVID-19 vaccine.

“LTC West has publicly stated he supports individual choice and this is reflected in his own family,” the post says. “Both are wished a speedy recovery, as are others dealing with this health issue.”

“Cecilia and I are sending well wishes to Allen and Angela,” says a Tweet from Gov. Greg Abbott. “Get well soon.”