Power restored at San Antonio airport after outage affected all operations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A massive power outage is affected operations at the San Antonio airport Tuesday afternoon, airport officials tweeted.
Airport officials first tweeted about the outage at 12:16 p.m. and said it was impacting all operations. By 12:58 p.m., power had been restored, according to a tweet from CPS Energy.
If you’re flying to or from the airport, you can check your flight status here. Although there are no direct flights from Austin to San Antonio, you can check flight status at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport here.