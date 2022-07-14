SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Law enforcement gave an all-clear after a bomb threat was investigated at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) downtown campus.

There was an increased police presence in the area as officials investigated. All persons on campus were asked to avoid the area, though there was no evacuation issued.

The alert was sent out at about 1 p.m. Thursday, and the all-clear was given at about 1:30 p.m.

College campuses in Austin experienced bomb threats last week as well, following what seems to be a trend across the nation. Six Louisiana college campuses were targeted by bomb threats in one day earlier this month.