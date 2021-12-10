All but 1 Texas power generator shared winter weatherization plans

All but one of Texas’ power generators submitted a winterization report as of Friday, December 10. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All but one of Texas’ power generators have submitted plans for weatherization the state, according to a new filing with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Hundreds of transmission and power generation entities were required to submit their plans for winter weather readiness with the agency by Dec. 1, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, submitted a report about who is in compliance Friday morning. This assessment of their preparedness for severe weather came as a result of a historic winter storm that left millions of Texans without power. Some power generators weren’t able to operate because of the conditions, putting a massive stress on the grid.

The report shows 100% of transmission companies submitted their plans on time. Eight generation companies missed the deadline for filing, but as of Friday, only an entity called BT Cooke Solar, LLC had failed to submit a filing.

Earlier this week, the PUC said these eight entities generate less than one percent of the state’s total capacity, but it has already begun to take enforcement actions against the companies who missed the deadline.

“I am pleased that the industry is taking seriously our aggressive timelines. This is just one more step to strengthening our grid,” stated PUC Executive Director Thomas Gleeson.

The agency said entities that receive violations have 20 days to respond and can request a hearing.

Below, explore the two reports that show which companies have submitted weatherization plans:

KXAN is reviewing the reports filed Friday morning and will add to this story.