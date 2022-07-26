AUSTIN (KXAN) — Infowars host Alex Jones’ defamation trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Travis Country District Court.

Jones was sued by several families of victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, after he called the incident a hoax. He also called some parents who lost their children “crisis actors,” and those widely publicized comments and theories resulted in those parents receiving death threats, according to their lawsuits filed later.

Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Jones liable for defamation and inflicting mental anguish before the cases went to trial.

KXAN’s Avery Travis will be providing live updates on the trial on Twitter. Her tweets can be seen below.

A jury was chosen Monday in the case playing out in Texas. Those 12 jurors will be tasked with calculating the number of punitive damages Jones owes, but also calculating the amount of money he owes the family for emotional damages.

After Monday’s jury selection, one of the family’s attorneys, Mark Bankston, told reporters his team was “looking forward” to telling their clients’ story. His clients were not present in the courtroom.

Jones’ attorney F. Andino Reyal called the trial an “important First Amendment case.”

When KXAN asked Reynal about whether Jones will be appearing at any point during the trial, he said it was “up the air at the moment” due to some medical issues. Earlier in the day, he told the potential jurors he had spoken with Jones’ doctor and determined his client “should not” attend.