ALERRT active shooter training center receives nearly $10 million grant from Dept. of Justice

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State has received a nearly $10 million grant from the Department of Justice.

The ALERRT Center received the $9.8 million Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant from the Department of Justice’s Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS) program.

“ALERRT has saved many lives through its valuable training. I am pleased that these funds will ensure more of our first responders are prepared to respond to the inevitable next active shooter event,” said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who announced the grant on Oct. 13.

The grant will support ALERRT’s Integrated Response Training Program, which provides scenario-based training for first responders across the country. The program hopes to improve rapid response to active shooter events.

“This money will allow us to train approximately 17,000 first responders from across the country to more effectively serve their communities,” said Pete Blair, executive director of the ALERRT Center.

The training is being put into action in incidents in our area.

Six Austin police officers went through ALERRT’s active shooter training and were recognized for their work during a deadly East Sixth Street shooting in June.

The center said a “significant portion” of the grant will be used toward training first responders in how to be instructors and train others.