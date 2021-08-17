Alamo site to get new exhibition hall, space for more collections

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — One of Texas’ most famed historical landmarks is getting an expansion.

Groundbreaking for a new exhibition hall and collections building at the Alamo happened Tuesday morning. The building is set to open in summer 2022, and it will add 10,000 square feet of space for galleries and exhibits to increase the current space fivefold.

The new facility will also have “state-of-the-art storage and conservation space for the Alamo collection,” officials said. That means the collection will be better preserved for a longer period of time.

Officials made it a point to say the new building is located outside the historic footprint of the mission. The two-story building will also hold traveling exhibits and other educational resources.

The ceremony Tuesday included remarks from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Trish DeBerry.