Alamo renovation plans spark Texas-sized beef between two state lawmakers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Alamo has sparked a new battle, this time between the Lieutenant Governor and the Texas Land Commissioner.

It’s in a new letter by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, in which he challenges Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Specifically, Patrick mentions the part of a plan to move the Cenotaph monument and concerns potential damage to it.

Patrick rejected the idea that those who don’t like the renovation plan are racist.

Last week, Bush posted an online thread saying the idea that he would place a statue to Mexican General Santa Anna at the Alamo was “patently false.”

He called the idea an outright lie and racist.

The Land Commissioner sent KXAN a statement on Tuesday, saying Patrick took his statements out of context.

He added, to clarify, those referring to him online with statements such as “Santa Anna Bush” are the racists.

Bush said that twisting his words is a “dangerous mistake for an elected official” such as the Lt. Gov. to make.

