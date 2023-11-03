AUSTIN (KXAN) — A “Structural Integrity Investigation” of the nearly 85-year-old Alamo Cenotaph will be conducted by the Alamo Trust, Inc. beginning in early November, according to a news release from Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham’s office.

When Buckingham was a state senator, she led a legal challenge to keep the Cenotaph in its place and passed legislation to protect Texas’ historical monuments.

“This investigation is needed to make educated decisions to fortify the Cenotaph’s foundational integrity. The General Land Office is committed to the transparency of this investigation through open communication and public engagement throughout the entire process,” Buckingham said in the release.

For the better part of a decade, the state and the city of San Antonio have worked on a major project to restore the Alamo and surrounding plaza to a more historically accurate site. The placement of the Cenotaph, and potentially moving the monument, has been a source of debate.

For more history about the Cenotaph, you can visit the Cenotaph Live Cam website.