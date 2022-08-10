LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — An aircraft helping to fight wildfires in southeast Texas crashed into a lake Tuesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a press release.

The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual was treated at the scene, the release said.

The release said the Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed into Lake Livingston around 5 p.m. Tuesday while helping with a fire in Polk County, which is about an hour and 40 minutes northwest of Houston.

According to the Lone Star State Incident Management Team’s Facebook page, Texas A&M Forest Service was asked to help with multiple new fires in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency sent several aircraft to assist.

An aircraft helping to fight wildfires in southeast Texas crashed into a lake Tuesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a press release.

Texas A&M Forest Service does not own any aviation resources but instead uses federal aviation contracts through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for all firefighting aircraft.

The forest service said it has sent 114 aircraft to help fight wildfires this year. Those aircraft have flown 6,251 hours.

“Crashes like this are uncommon. There have been 3 prior crashes involving the fire boss aircraft (now 4 with the crash in Texas) this season [not only in the U.S.],” the release said.