Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP/KXAN) — The U.S. Air Force has been ordered to pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims’ families for a deadly shooting at a Texas church that left 26 people dead and 22 others injured.
The ruling comes from a Texas federal judge who earlier decided that the Air Force was liable for the massacre carried out by a former serviceman. In July, a federal judge determined that since the gunman had threatened mass violence while in the Air Force, the government was liable for 60% of the shooting.
More than two dozen people were killed in the 2017 attack in Sutherland Springs when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service.
A lawsuit alleged the Air Force might have prevented the deaths by flagging Kelley’s prior assault conviction, preventing him from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting.
The federal government had offered $31 million in total to victims and their families, which was less than 10% of the $400 million the families had asked for.