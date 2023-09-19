AUSTIN (KXAN) – Agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission seized an illegal still at a home in north-central Texas on Sept. 1, according to the agency.

The agents found the still at a Johnson County home after getting an anonymous tip, the TABC said in Sept. 13 release.

Agents from the agency’s Arlington Regional Office led the operation.

The still could be used to make illicit alcohol in violation of state law, the TABC said.

A person living at the home admitted to agents that they owned the still, according to the agency. Possession of illicit distillation equipment is a misdemeanor and the agency said it can be punishable by a fine between $100–$1,000.

“This operation exemplifies TABC’s commitment to properly enforcing the law and ensuring the safety and integrity of the alcoholic beverage industry in Texas,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said. “Not only does illicit alcohol risk the health and safety of anyone who consumes it, but it also undermines the efforts of law-abiding alcohol manufacturers, distributors and retailers who continue the do the right thing when operating their businesses.”

The TABC said agents are still investigating.

Johnson County is located just south of Fort Worth. Its county seat is Clebourne.