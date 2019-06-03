AG Paxton sues for public records in San Antonio’s decision to ban Chick-Fil-A from airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Monday to get access to public records as part of his office’s investigation into San Antonio’s ban of a Chick-fil-A restaurant from the airport.

The petition filed in Travis County District Court against the City of San Antonio seeks to force the city to hand over documents to the Attorney General’s office for investigation and review. A press release from Paxton’s office claims the city “refused to comply” with the investigation and claimed an “exemption to disclosure.”

SAVE CHICK-FIL-A DAY: Texas Values beefs with San Antonio City Council over airport ban

“Chick-fil-A’s leadership is well-known for their personal belief in the Christian faith and traditional understanding of marriage,” Paxton’s office wrote. “Members of the City Council who spearheaded the decision to exclude Chick-fil-A did not attempt to hide their discriminatory motives: one branded the company out of line with ‘our core values as a city.’ Yet another council member denounced Chick-fil-A as a ‘symbol of hate.'”

The Attorney General’s office announced the investigation on March 28 claiming the city’s decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from the airport was “inconsistent with the Constitution and Texas law.”

The City of San Antonio’s concessions agreement for a location at the airport lasts seven years and if the ban is sustained, Chick-fil-A would be shut out for that period.

The San Antonio councilman, Robert Treviño motioned to ban the restaurant after it was revealed the fast-food chain had donated $1.8 million to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, groups members of the city council say discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community.

The move was opposed by lawmakers and community members alike. The “Save Chick-fil-A” movement urged people to back the restaurant. A “Chick-fil-A” bill for religious liberty passed in Texas legislature before the end of the session and is headed to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.

KXAN is reaching out to the City of San Antonio. This story will be updated.