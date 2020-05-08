AG Paxton says Texas babysitter convicted in toddler’s 2005 death should remain in jail while her appeal moves forward

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Attorney General Ken Paxton says he doesn’t plan to drop the appeal for Rosa Jimenez, the woman convicted in the 2005 death of a toddler she was babysitting.

BACKGROUND: Travis County DA’s office agrees to new trial for babysitter in toddler’s death

Jimenez, who’s currently serving a 99-year sentence at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, is awaiting an appeal in her case — and says she fears contracting COVID-19 while incarcerated is reason to allow her release in the meantime.

She was convicted of murder as an undocumented 20-year-old when Bryan Gutierrez, choked on a wad of paper towels while Jimenez had been watching him. He died three months later. The toddler died three months later.

At the time of the incident, the ER doctor who treated Bryan said there was “no way” he could’ve done it to himself.

But Jimenez has not wavered in her claim that she’s innocent.

Her case is currently pending at the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and AG Paxton says he’ll fight to keep her in jail until then.

“As it stands, my office will not drop this appeal against a convicted child murderer, which three federal judges have already held is likely to succeed. There is no new evidence in this case, and a new trial can only commence at the direction of the higher courts already reviewing this horrific murder case,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has taken extensive steps to safeguard prisoners’ health, and my office will dutifully proceed with this case and uphold Texas’s criminal justice system and the rule of law.”