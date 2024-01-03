MCKINNEY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his home in McKinney was the target of a “swatting” incident on New Year’s Day.

Paxton said on social media someone made a false report to 911 describing a life-threatening situation at his home in McKinney.

According to Paxton, the McKinney police and fire departments responded to the home. Paxton and his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, were not home at the time, and Paxton said they were notified of the false report when a state trooper, who was contacted by McKinney police, informed them of the incident.

What is “swatting”? The Associated Press reported the goal of these types of false threats is to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to a certain address. AP also said some of the cases use caller ID spoofing to disguise their number.