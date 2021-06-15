AG Paxton alleges company scammed Black communities out of millions in new lawsuit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing a company he said promoted a pyramid scheme during the pandemic and scammed Black communities in Texas and across the country out of millions of dollars.

Paxton’s office said Blessings in No Time, or BINT, promised money to members of the Black community financially hurt by the pandemic. Those who contributed were told they would be compensated eight times the amount of their first contribution, according to Paxton’s office.

Victims paid between $1,400 to $1,425, and if they recruited others to join, they were promised a return of more than $11,200 each, Paxton’s office alleged.

Additionally, Paxton’s office said the company promised each contributor could receive a full refund if they wanted it, but made them promise not to disclose the truth about the company on the internet.

According to Paxton’s office, BINT owners admit their refund account has nothing in it.

“BINT scammed Texans out of money by exploiting their deeply-held religious faith during a national crisis. This is despicable behavior, and BINT will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Attorney General Paxton said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

The lawsuit said the company is run by LaShonda and Marlon Moore, a husband and wife from Prosper, Texas. Paxton’s office is asking the court to freeze BINT’s assets and issue a temporary restraining order.

You can read the full lawsuit online here.