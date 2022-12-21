AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas state law barring 18 to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns is no more as of Wednesday.

The plaintiffs told KXAN the state dropped its appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In August, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman wrote that the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.

This means 18- to 20-year-olds can carry handguns in Texas. The district court ruling struck down the ban, calling it unconstitutional.

This decision comes only months after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.