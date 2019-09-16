Judge hears testimony in suits trying to prevent GBRA from draining lakes after spillgate failure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a spillgate on Lake Dunlap collapsed in May, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority announced it will drain four lakes in an effort to prevent another mishap caused by aging dams. However, two lawsuits by property owners seek to prevent that from happening.

Draining of Lakes Gonzalez, Meadow, Placid and McQueeney were set to begin Monday but a judge presiding over the lawsuits issued a temporary restraining order and heard testimony Monday instead, according to a report by the NBC affiliate in San Antonio. Attorneys on both sides reportedly told the court they’re very close to coming together on a settlement agreement and will use a few hours Monday to iron out details.

GBRA officials said after extensive assessments, it decided the only way to minimize flood risks to surrounding areas was by draining the recreational lakes that were created by the 90-year-old hydroelectric dams.

BACKGROUND: Aging steel suspected in failure of Lake Dunlap spillgate, more money needed to fix

Over the years, engineering firms have told GBRA the structural steel components of each dam were compromised.

“While the failures at Lake Wood and Lake Dunlap were both due to deterioration of original steel components, the failure at Lake Dunlap was attributed to an entirely different issue than the failure at Lake Wood, intensifying concerns surrounding the unpredictability of spillgate features,” officials wrote.

If allowed, the “dewatering” of the lakes would take about three days each.

“Safety is our top priority. We understand this is an unpopular decision, but one that we feel is unavoidable given the dangers associated with these dams,” said GBRA General Manager and CEO Kevin Patteson in a release.

Community members can get more information about this situation on the website GVLakes.com, which was set up to provide contact information and updates to key stakeholders. A number of people have set up a “Save Our Lakes” Facebook group to share updates as the process continues.