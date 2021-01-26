Advocates of undocumented immigrants criticize Texas AG’s lawsuit to halt Biden’s deportation freeze

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order to Texas in its case attempting to halt the Biden Administration’s efforts to implement a 100-day moratorium on deportations.

Ahead of this decision, several grassroots groups and advocates for undocumented immigrants held a press conference, criticizing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for filing the lawsuit to begin with.

The groups said the Department of Homeland Security needs the more than 3-month pause on deportations to review its enforcement policies and priorities, while giving detainees a chance to better fight their cases.

They’re calling on the Biden administration to continue defending the moratorium.

“We will also keep pushing our elected officials in Washington to pass a comprehensive immigration reform that will benefit the millions of families who are still living right now in uncertainty, and in the shadows. And listen carefully, we aren’t going anywhere,” Texas Organizing Project’s Damaris Gonzalez said Tuesday.

The Texas Democratic Party was also critical of the Trump-appointed judge’s decision Tuesday.

“We are confident that this illegal agreement between Texas and this lone DHS official is not enforceable. However, our Republican governor and AG will continue to embarrass Texas as they continue to fight in court to score political points at the expense of millions of families at our Southern border,” TDP chair Gilberto Hinojosa said, in part.

The temporary restraining order is in place for up to 14 days while the case proceeds.