AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former UT longhorn and Austin actor will be back on the 40 acres to deliver the 2023 commencement speech at University of Texas at Austin.

UT says Glen Powell will return to campus to deliver the keynote address at the commencement ceremony on May 5 at the Moody Center.

Powell studied radio, television and film at UT and is an alumnus of the UTLA program, where he spent a semester in Los Angeles. At 19 he headed to Hollywood to pursue acting.

He’s best known for his roles in “Devotion,” “Hidden Figures,” and most recently in the blockbuster hit along Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Before landing big roles, Powell went to Westwood High School and took acting classes at Austin Musical Theatre. As a kid, he attended football and basketball games at UT and learned to play the violin in the UT String Project.

The Moody College graduation ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on May 5 at Moody Center.