BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Community organizers and family members of Rodney Reed organized a rally at the Bastrop County courthouse Saturday.

For decades, Reed and his family have maintained that he did not kill 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop in 1996.

Among those who spoke at the rally were his brother Rodrick and his mother, Sandra.

Reed will have a new hearing on July 19.

The 53-year-old was scheduled to be executed in 2019, but the Texas Court of Appeals granted a stay at the last minute.