Active shooter ‘neutralized’ at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — An active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was “neutralized” Thursday morning, according to Navy personnel on the grounds.

They have not said if anyone was hurt or if “neutralized” means the gunman was killed.

Naval Security Forces responded to the active shooter call at the air station’s North Gate around 6:15 a.m.

At the time, they posted on Facebook that if people were near the North Gate, they needed to get out of the area immediately and to execute lockdown procedures, staying indoors and away from windows.

The U.S. Navy says they are “aware” of the reports, and the NBC station in Corpus Christi, KRIS 6 News, has at the scene.

