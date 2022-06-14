SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — San Antonio police said there isn’t an active shooter at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland Tuesday morning after the base sent out an active shooter alert on its social media accounts.

The base’s Twitter account said security forces and local law enforcement were responding to reports of gunshots heard off base near Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland AFB. Police said on Twitter the call came off Medina Base Road outside the base’s gate.

Police said there are no reports of injuries, and there isn’t a threat to the community. Police are at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.