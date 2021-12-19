ABDUCTED: Amber Alert issued for girl, 14, last seen in North Texas

A search is under way for missing Hayley Giandoni (Picture: Texas DPS)

FAIRVIEW, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who police fear has been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni is described as white, 5’4” and 170 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings when she was last seen.

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with her abduction, but do not know the identity of the suspect or the vehicle they are driving.

Giandoni was last seen at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Stonehinge Drive in Fairview, Texas. That’s just north of Dallas.

The Amber Alert states that law enforcement believes she is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Fairview Police Department at 972 886-4211.