AbbottResign trending nationwide Wednesday on Twitter for governor’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference on June 22, 2020, relating to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. He warned Texans that further measures might be taken to restrict the reopening process if citizens do not adhere to the guidelines outlined by the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Users on the social media platform Twitter are calling for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to resign for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So many users are posting that the hashtag #AbbottResign trended nationally Wednesday morning.

More than 17,000 tweets have been sent with the hashtag, and most of them are saying that Gov. Abbott opened Texas too early, causing COVID-19 cases to spike.

Another hashtag, #AbbottBetrayedTexas, is also being used with #AbbottResign.

Twitter’s algorithm finds topics become trending topics when they’re discussed by users on the site using keywords and hashtags, and if enough people are mentioning the topics at an elevated volume.

The #AbbottResign hashtag, which is how topics can be searched for and are organized on Twitter, was trending in the politics category. According to the site twitscoop.com, it was in the top 40 trending topics nationwide Wednesday morning.

During a news conference Monday, Gov. Abbott said COVID-19 was “spreading at an unacceptable level,” adding that additional restrictions are possible. However, people would like him to make a mandate requiring mask at the state level, which is an action he has yet to take during the pandemic.

“Closing down Texas will always be the last option,” Gov. Abbott said Monday.