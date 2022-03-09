Abbott asks Texans to pray for Ukraine Sunday, will light mansion in flag colors

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a proclamation he signed on March 9, 2022 to designate March 13 as a “Day of Prayer for Ukraine.” (Photo/Office of the Governor)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Say a prayer for people in Ukraine: that’s what Gov. Greg Abbott would like Texans to do this Sunday.

Abbott announced Wednesday that he signed a proclamation declaring March 13 as “A Day of Prayer for Ukraine.” He suggested in the proclamation that people use the day to “stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and honor and remember the lives of those who have been lost.”

Additionally, Abbott said he’ll light the governor’s mansion in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on Saturday and Sunday as another show of support for the country facing ongoing attacks from Russia. The Ukrainian flag will also fly outside the governor’s mansion this weekend, Abbott said.

“Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” Abbott said in a statement.

Other local landmarks, including the tower at the Circuit of the Americas, have done similar light displays in support of Ukraine.

People have also created different ways to send financial support to Ukrainians affected by the war. An Austin woman who owns a candle company shared that she created a “Stand with Ukraine”-themed candle line week, with 100% of proceeds from the collection going to two Ukrainian nonprofits. An Austin artist also said she’ll donate all the proceeds she raises through custom portraits to individuals in Ukraine. So far, she received a half a dozen portrait requests for $300 each.

At the federal level, the Biden administration has worked to cut off Russia financially through various tough economic sanctions, including announcing a ban Tuesday on Russian oil imports. President Biden warned this action could raise gas prices even more for Americans. Republicans, including Gov. Abbott, have suggested an increase in oil production in Texas could help bring down those gas prices and help the U.S. become energy independent. However, local energy experts said simply ramping up domestic production would not immediately create relief.

Glenn Hegar, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, said in a news release recently that his office “will be acting as swiftly as possible to divest any holdings with ties to the Russian state or Russian nationals.”

This week the United Nations reported that more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, which it called Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.