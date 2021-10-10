Abbott activates state resources as Texas braces for severe weather Sunday night

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is preparing resources ahead of expected severe weather to hit the state Sunday night into Monday.

The greatest threat for severe weather remains in the north Texas area into Oklahoma, though the possibility of damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes haven’t been ruled out.

“While we continue to closely monitor the weather, Texans are encouraged to follow the guidance warnings of local emergency management officials,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in a release.

Other parts of the state might be affected as well.

This is what Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed the TDEM to prepare: