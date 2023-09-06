AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott’s office announced it would be handing out another 60,000 units of Naloxone, also known as NARCAN, to Texas police departments.

Independent School District police and departments on university campuses would also be included, according to the governor’s office.

A release said the goal was to distribute NARCAN to every county in Texas to combat the rise of fentanyl overdoses as part of the statewide “One Pill Kills” campaign.

“Fentanyl remains the single deadliest drug threat Texas and our nation have ever seen, with five Texans losing their lives every day,” Abbott said in a statement. “In April, we launched this program to distribute NARCAN to every county in Texas to combat this crisis. With this next allotment of NARCAN, Texas can help ensure that every Texas community—including our schools—has this life-saving medication to save innocent lives from the devastation of fentanyl poisonings.”