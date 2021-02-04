AAA Texas: Despite rise, Texas still has 3rd-lowest gas prices in the nation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The streak of the statewide average gas price being cheaper year-over-year is over, AAA Texas says.

In a report released Thursday, the agency says the average price of unleaded gas is $2.16 per gallon, three cents higher than Feb. 4, 2020. It’s still well below the national average price of $2.44. Texas has the third-lowest gas prices in the country, the agency says.

The price of gas had been lower than 2020 average gas prices for 342 days. Prices sunk to as much as $1.12 less than last year and the agency said increasing crude oil prices are the reason gas prices are climbing.

“Typically, this time of the year, gas prices trend downward,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “That is not the case this year as crude oil continues to price at levels not seen since mid-February 2020.”

Crude oil gas been trading at higher prices because of optimism from COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand later this year, the agency said.

Of major metropolitan areas in Texas, Abilene has the most expensive fuel at $2.36 per gallon with the Sherman-Denison area in North Texas the cheapest at $2.05 per gallon. The average gas price in Travis County is $2.14, according to the agency’s map.